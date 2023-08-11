Aylmer church loses appeal over COVID-19 penalties: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed an application to appeal COVID-19 penalties, including rulings against an Aylmer, Ont. church and its leaders.

The request for leave to appeal was made by Aylmer’s Church of God and Trinity Bible Church in Waterloo.

It followed an Ontario Court of Appeal ruling, which supported a lower court decision that found COVID-19 restrictions did not violate the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Both churches were found in violation of the restrictions as they continued to host gatherings indoors.

Church leaders from both congregations were also at the forefront of anti-restriction rallies.

The Supreme Court decision means cases against the Church of God and Pastor Henry Hildebrandt can resume in an Elgin County court.