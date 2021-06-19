Aylmer Ont., Church of God hit with 90k bill

The Church of God in Aylmer Ont., has been hit with $90,500 in fines and courts costs after appearing in a virtual court hearing on Friday.

The church’s legal representative says it is challenging - a three-day hearing begins on October 4, 2021, says Justice Centre for Constitutional freedoms in a press release.

The controversial church was found to be in contempt of court after they insisted on holding church gatherings despite provincial orders on COVID-19 restrictions.