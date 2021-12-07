Aylmer, Ont. mayor elected Elgin County warden
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
Elgin County Councillor Mary French, Mayor of the Town of Aylmer, has been elected Warden for 2022.
At the meeting held Tuesday evening, French was selected in her bid for the one-year position over Tom Marks, Deputy Mayor of the Municipality of Central Elgin and Robert (Bob) Purcell, Mayor of the Municipality of Dutton Dunwich.
“I would like to thank my fellow Councillors for their support,” said French. “It is humbling to be elected to this important office. Together we will do great things for our community this year.”
This will be French’s first term as Elgin County Warden.
Immediate past Warden Tom Marks, Deputy Mayor of the Municipality of Central Elgin, will serve as 2022 Deputy Warden.
-
B.C. patients learning they were treated by alleged fake nurseA number of past patients at B.C. Women’s Hospital are learning they were treated by a woman accused of fraudulently posing as a nurse.
-
Fundraising game nights to return to Canadian Legions and service clubsAfter nearly two years of shutdowns and restrictions, Legions and service clubs are again able to host fundraising game nights.
-
Three pedestrians hospitalized after being struck in separate incidents around the GTAAt least three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicles in separate incidents around he GTA over a short span of time Tuesday evening.
-
'This is not right': Transit police search for suspect after elderly woman attacked on SkyTrainMetro Vancouver Transit Police are searching for a suspect after a disturbing attack on a SkyTrain last month in Vancouver that sent an elderly woman to hospital.
-
-
New city clerk for City of LondonMichael Schulthess has been appointed as the City Clerk for the City of London, effective Jan. 8, 2022.
-
Parent group calling on province to send home rapid tests with students over holidaysOne parent council group is calling on the province to send students home with rapid COVID-19 tests during the holidays, a move that has already happened in Ontario.
-
'Completely exhausted': Healthcare workers warn staff shortages taking tollAfter almost two years of pandemic strain, staffing continues to be a major issue inside Manitoba’s hospitals.
-
U.S. library overwhelmed by Canadians caught without ArriveCAN app at N.B. land borderCanadian residents arriving at St. Stephen, N.B. land border crossings without registering online beforehand are finding support from an overwhelmed U.S. library.