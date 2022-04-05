Aylmer police issue arrest warrant after violent assault and robbery
The Aylmer Police Service has issued an arrest warrant for a man following a violent assault and robbery in Aylmer, Ont. on March 11.
Shawn Lane, 44, of Aylmer is wanted by police for aggravated assault and robbery with violence.
According to police, the incident took place in March when at approximately 2:58 p.m., Aylmer police and ambulance services responded to a residence on Sydenham St. East where a 45-year-old male had been assaulted with a baseball bat and piece of metal angle iron.
The victim was transported to East Elgin General Hospital with serious injuries to his right arm, back and face.
A police investigation revealed that two men and two women were at the residence when an argument broke out and the four accused assaulted the victim with a baseball bat and angle iron. The victim’s cell phone was also stolen during the altercation.
Three of the accused have since been arrested and charged in relation to the incident. Aylmer police are seeking the public’s help in locating the forth suspect, Shawn Lane.
People with information can call the Aylmer Police Service at (519) 773-3146 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Sudbury’s health unit says STI testing is vital even during the pandemicPublic Health Sudbury & Districts is urging people to get tested for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) even though accessing services during the pandemic has not been easy.
-
Edmonton’s homeless population has doubled since the pandemic, city saysThree thousand people are living on the streets of Edmonton, city officials say. That number has doubled since before the pandemic. City council has approved nearly $2 million in funding for one social agency, but officials say it won’t be enough.
-
Trial underway for B.C. caregiver charged with criminal negligence in woman’s deathA trial is now underway for a B.C. woman charged with criminal negligence in connection with the death of a woman with Down syndrome who was in her care.
-
-
Organizers of Camp Hope to meet with province to discuss homelessnessThe provincial government has agreed to meet with the organizers of last year’s Camp Hope as a few tents pop up again in Regina parks.
-
New report wants changes to classifying dangerous dogs; proposes allowing urban chicken flocksThe city is looking at changing how it deals with dangerous dogs.
-
B.C. government quietly tables changes to the way drivers fight traffic ticketsAnyone who receives a traffic ticket in British Columbia is entitled to fight it in court, but the way that happens could look very different if the province pushes through a new bill tabled at the end of last month.
-
Northern College will help Ukrainian refugees who want to continue their studiesNorthern College, already no stranger to welcoming foreign students, has a plan in place to welcome at least 10 Ukrainian students.
-
Updated law would let B.C. buy land around transportation hubs for housing, servicesThe British Columbia government is making changes that would allow for the purchase of land along transportation hubs for housing, schools, commercial services and other mixed-use development.