Aylmer police rescue ducklings, reunite family!


The Aylmer Police Service wants members of the community to know that they're always willing to help — no matter who you are.\

Sunday morning. Const Ross, seen in the above video, noticed a mother duck panicking after her baby ducklings fell into a storm drain.

With the assistance of a passerby, they were able to rescue the ducklings and reunite them with a relieved mama. 

