Azerbaijan and Armenian forces reach cease-fire deal for breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh, officials say
Azerbaijan and Armenian forces reached a cease-fire agreement Wednesday to end two days of fighting in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region that has been a flashpoint for decades, officials on both sides said.
-
Vintage gumball machine stolen in Guelph break-inPolice are looking for a suspect who allegedly broke into a Guelph business and stole a vintage gumball machine full of expired candy.
-
Cambridge kayaker hit by railway tie from bridgeWaterloo regional police have launched an assault investigation after a kayaker in Cambridge was hit by a falling railway tie.
-
30 speeders caught in Regna school zone in 4 hours, police sayWith the new school year well underway, Regina's traffic police are reminding drivers to slow down in school zones.
-
CNE boasts record attendance in 2023The Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) has announced that 2023 was its most-attended year ever in operation.
-
Freeland introduces bill to remove GST off rental developments, amend competition lawFinance Minister Chrystia Freeland introduced legislation this morning that would remove GST charges from new rental developments and update the country's competition law.
-
Female critically injured in Pickering crash to be airlifted to hospital: policeA crash in Pickering has left a female with life-threatening injuries, Durham Regional Police say.
-
Toronto ombudsman probing city's decision to block asylum seekers from overflowing shelter systemToronto’s ombudsman says he is launching an investigation into the city’s decision to deny shelter access to refugee claimants and asylum seekers this past spring.
-
It's already 'early season viewing' for fall colours. Here's why the leaves changeAs fall quickly approaches, temperatures are starting to dip, a key component in the changing colour of leaves.
-
COVID outbreaks declared at 5 long-term care homes in B.C. InteriorThe Interior Health Authority has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at five long-term care homes in its jurisdiction in B.C.