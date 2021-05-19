Azilda pizza place opened as pandemic began, still going strong

While many businesses have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, some, like Little Guys Pizza Co. in Azilda, turned on their ovens for the first time.

“It feels really amazing honestly,” said 19-year-old owner Mac Brooks. “There were times when it would feel like too much, and it is a lot of work, but the feeling is overwhelming with just happiness and joy because to see something that you dreamed of doing, doing well is a great feeling.”

Little Guys Pizza Co. opened for the first time briefly in March due to the pandemic, before opening full-time in May 2020. Although new to business ownership, Brooks has been making pizza since he was 13 years old for his parent's restaurant. He said even with the pandemic, the timing was right to branch off on his own.

“I kind of always dreamed about being my own boss and there’s not a feeling that really compares to it and I thought, I’m so good at making pizza for their business and making them money, I could give it a shot myself,” he said.

So far the leap of faith is paying off, with the community rallying behind him. However, starting a new local business during a pandemic didn’t come without challenges.

“A big one was getting people knowing about us because we were closed for quite some time," Brooks said. "So getting our name out there, especially during a time when a lot of people aren’t out and about and learning about new places, was definitely a challenge and one of our biggest."

35% increase from 2019-2020

Brooks wasn’t alone in his recent startup. Officials at the Regional Business Centre say there was a 35 per cent increase from 2019 to 2020 in the number of people wanting to start their own business.

“When the unemployment rate rises, so do the inquires at the Regional Business Centre,” said Josee Pharand. “I think it’s because people take this as an opportunity to take their career into their own hands and perhaps explore that business that they’ve always wanted to start.”

Pharand said the business centre was able to support 32 startups last year and a dozen business expansions.

“Small businesses play a really important role in our community,” she said. “They create jobs for the business owner as well as for members of the community. They create diversity, uniqueness, charm. So when you think of your favourite places to shop or eat, you’re often thinking of a small business. And overall, as a collective, they really contribute a significant need to our economic prosperity.”

Pharand said the biggest piece of advice she would give, pandemic or not, is for entrepreneurs to take advantage of the resources available to them.

“We have all sorts of services, such as walking you through the licenses and regulations, developing a business plan – which I think is very important, both pre- and post-pandemic to plan out how you’re going to operate, how you’re going to target new customers, having back up plans in case things don’t work out as planned, those sorts of things,” she said. “We also offer a variety of learning opportunities.”