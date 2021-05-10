B.1.617 variant first identified in India classified as variant of global concern
The World Health Organziation said on Monday that the B.1.617 variant first identified in India was being classified as a variant of global concern.
"We classify it as a variant of concern at a global level," Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on COVID-19, told a briefing. "There is some available information to suggest increased transmissibility."
This is a breaking news update. More to come.
