B.C. adds 14,000 jobs with second-lowest unemployment rate in Canada

British Columbia's economy added 14,300 jobs in March, achieving the second-lowest unemployment rate among the Canadian provinces.

The latest Statistics Canada labour force survey shows B.C.'s jobless rate dropped from 5.1 per cent in February to 4.5 per cent last month, trailing only Quebec with an unemployment rate of 4.2 per cent.

The national jobless rate held steady at five per cent last month, with 35,000 jobs added, primarily in the private sector.

Statistics Canada says employment was up in transportation and warehousing, business, building and support services, as well as finance and real estate, while public sector and self-employment growth remained flat.

B.C. Jobs Minister Brenda Bailey credited the mining and mineral exploration sector for driving growth in the province, calling the extractive industries a "foundational part of B.C.’s economy" that employ more than 30,000 people.

"With three gold mines expected to begin production by the end of 2024, it’s clear that B.C. is a resource destination of choice for investors concerned about environmental, social and governance (ESG) outcomes," Bailey said in a statement Thursday.

VICTORIA AMONG HIGHEST EMPLOYMENT CITIES

Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted jobless rates for major cities, based on a three-month moving average.

The numbers show Victoria with the lowest unemployment rate in B.C. and the second-lowest rate among Canadian urban centres.

Victoria's unemployment rate fell slightly to 3.2 per cent last month, while Vancouver's jobless rate rose slightly to 4.9 per cent.

Quebec City posted the lowest unemployment rate among Canadian cities with 1.7 per cent.

March unemployment rates by province (numbers from previous month in brackets):

Newfoundland and Labrador 10.3 per cent (9.9)

Prince Edward Island 6.6 per cent (7.3)

Nova Scotia 5.7 per cent (5.7)

New Brunswick 5.8 per cent (6.3)

Quebec 4.2 per cent (4.1)

Ontario 5.1 per cent (5.1)

Manitoba 4.7 per cent (4.7)

Saskatchewan 4.7 per cent (4.3)

Alberta 5.7 per cent (5.8)

British Columbia 4.5 per cent (5.1)

March unemployment rates by city (numbers from previous month in brackets):