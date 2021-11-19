B.C. adds 497 cases as Canada approves 1st COVID-19 vaccine for kids

B.C. has added 497 new cases of COVID-19 and three related deaths over the last 24 hours, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

The update comes on the same day that Health Canada announced its approval of Pfizer-BioNTech's two-dose vaccine for children ages five to 11. The vaccine will be a smaller dose that what's given to those aged 12 and older.

In a joint statement released by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, the two said they "look forward to making the pediatric vaccine available for 360,000 young British Columbians as soon as possible."

The latest cases bring the province to 214,636 confirmed infections since the pandemic began, and 2,293 confirmed deaths.

The rolling seven-day average for new cases ticked up slightly, from 410 on Thursday to 414 on Friday.

There are currently 3,420 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., according to the BCCDC.

That total includes 358 infectious patients in hospital, 109 of them in intensive care units.

The BCCDC's update indicates that the largest share of Friday's new infections were found in the Interior Health region, where 146 new cases were confirmed.

Elsewhere, Fraser Health added 138 cases, Northern Health added 78, Island Health added 71 and Vancouver Coastal Health added 64.

Accounting for each region's population, Northern Health saw the most coronavirus transmission over the last 24 hours, adding 26 new infections per 100,000 residents.

Per-capita rates for the other four health authorities follow.

Interior Health: 17.9 per 100,000

Island Health: 8.3 per 100,000

Fraser Health: 7.1 per 100,000

Vancouver Coastal Health: 5.2 per 100,000

This is a developing story and will be updated.