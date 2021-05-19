B.C. adds 521 cases of COVID-19 and 8 related deaths: CDC dashboard

British Columbia has recorded another 521 cases of COVID-19 and eight related deaths, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's pandemic dashboard.

The dashboard was updated prior to health officials announcing Wednesday's COVID-19 numbers, which are expected to come in the form of a written statement.

There have now been 140,596 coronavirus infections and 1,658 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

B.C.'s rolling weekly average has dropped to 482 per day, the lowest it's been since March 2. The number of active cases has also fallen to 4,815, the lowest that figure has been since March 4.

The dashboard also indicates hospitalizations have decreased. There are now 340 people battling COVID-19 in hospital, down from 360 on Tuesday, with 118 patients in intensive care.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix confirmed that young people between the ages of 12 and 17 are now eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine. They can then book an appointment once they receive a notification from the government, Dix said.

More details on the province's plans for vaccinating young people are expected to be announced at a news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.