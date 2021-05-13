B.C. adds 587 COVID-19 cases, rolling average below 600 for 1st time in weeks

B.C. health officials announced 587 more cases of COVID-19 and five related deaths during a live briefing on the province's response to the pandemic Thursday afternoon.

The latest update brings B.C.'s active caseload to 5,691, down slightly from Wednesday's total. It also brought B.C.'s rolling seven-day average of new cases below 600 for the first time since March 21. The average currently stands at 598.

There are currently 413 people fighting the coronavirus in B.C. hospitals, and 141 of them are in intensive care units.

In addition to the latest numbers, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry shared provincial modelling data during Thursday's briefing.

