B.C. adds 697 COVID-19 cases as 7-day average continues to drop

British Columbia's COVID-19 case numbers continued trending in the right direction Tuesday as the province announced 697 new infections.

The update pushed the province's rolling seven-day average for cases down to 757 per day, the lowest it's been since March 27.

B.C.'s active caseload also fell to 7,161, the lowest it's been since March 30.

This is a breaking news update. Original copy follows.

British Columbians will get another COVID-19 update Tuesday, as the health ministry will release the latest details on positive tests, deaths and outbreaks related to the disease.

That update, which will be released in a written statement, is expected in the afternoon.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix shared three days' worth of case data from the weekend. The pair said 2,174 more people had tested positive for the disease between Friday and Monday.

They also said 15 more people died from the disease. One of the latest fatalities involved someone between the ages of 50 and 59, but the rest involved seniors who were over the age of 70. Most of the deaths took place in hospitals.

While the daily case counts remain high, the province's epidemiological curve has been steadily bending back downward in recent weeks. B.C.'s rolling seven-day average for new infections dropped to 772 per day on Monday and the active caseload fell to 7,327, the lowest either number has been since March.

Hospitalizations also decreased to 474, down from 511 on Friday, though the number of patients in intensive care increased slightly to 176.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel