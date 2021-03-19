In their final update of the week, B.C. health officials announced the most new cases of COVID-19 seen in the province in a single day since January.

B.C. added 737 new cases to its total on Friday, the most since Jan. 7. There have now been 90,786 cases of COVID-19 in the province since the pandemic began.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix also announced two more deaths from the disease in their written statement Friday.

A total of 1,421 people have died from COVID-19 in B.C.

B.C.'s health ministry will give one more COVID-19 update before the weekend, revealing the latest case counts in the province.

That update, which will come in a written statement Friday afternoon, will also have details on the latest deaths and outbreaks.

In their last update, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian said in a joint written statement that 622 more people had tested positive for the disease. Those new cases pushed B.C.'s total since the start of the pandemic to 90,049.

On Thursday, the pair also gave an update on the province's vaccine distribution timeline. They said essential workers like teachers, grocery store employees and first responders would be prioritized in the coming weeks to get a dose.

As well, the age-based distribution timeline has also moved up, with all adults in B.C. expected to have their first shot before Canada Day.

