B.C. agriculture minister confirms avian flu outbreak at Okanagan farm

An avian flu outbreak has been confirmed at a farm in B.C.'s Okanagan, the province's agriculture minister said in a statement Thursday.

Lana Popham said the confirmation came after avian influenza was reported in "several provinces and U.S. states." The Canadian Food Inspection Agency, B.C. poultry producers and the Ministry of Agriculture have all been working to protect B.C. flocks, she said.

"Despite these efforts, the CFIA has confirmed the presence of avian influenza at a farm in the Regional District of North Okanagan," Popham's statement said.

"The CFIA is leading the investigation and response, with provincial support for testing, mapping, surveillance and disposal."

A specific location of the farm wasn't provided and Popham didn't indicate how many birds were impacted.

"All poultry producers, including backyard poultry owners, are advised to increase their biosecurity practices and to be vigilant and monitor for signs of avian influenza in their flocks," she said.

As well, B.C.'s deputy chief veterinarian issued an order the requires all poultry flocks with more than 100 birds to be moved indoors until the end May, when the spring migration ends.

Anyone who suspects a case of the avian flu should contact a local veterinarian or the provincial Animal Health Centre, officials advised.

Popham said the risk to the public "is extremely low" and there isn't a risk to food safety.

"I know this is an incredibly stressful time for our poultry and egg producers. They have endured so much over the past two years," Popham said. "They have shown they are truly resilient. We are here to help, and we will work together to get through this."

CFIA previously called this year "unprecedented" for avian flu. Cases have been reported since late 2021 and hundreds of thousands of birds in Canada have been euthanized or killed by the virus.

While most cases are mild, the flu can cause serious disease or death in birds. It does not generally impact humans, but has in rare cases.

With files from The Canadian Press