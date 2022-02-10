B.C., Alberta backcountry users warned of avalanche dangers

A special public avalanche warning has been issued for parts of British Columbia and Alberta's backcountry about the potential for triggering large avalanches.

Avalanche Canada and Parks Canada issued the joint warning that applies from Thursday to Sunday, saying there's a weak layer buried under about 60 centimetres of snow.

James Floyer, a forecasting supervisor with Avalanche Canada, says that layer can set off large avalanches, but it is also shallow enough to be triggered by a human or machine.

He says the forecast of warm temperatures and sun could also contribute to the problem.

The forecast says the weak layer will be most active at treeline elevations, and it warns those in the backcountry should avoid grouping in places threatened by avalanches from above.

The regions of concern are the Sea to Sky, South Coast Inland, Cariboos, North and South Columbias, Kootenay-Boundary, Purcells, and Jasper and Glacier national parks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2022.