B.C. Ale Trail returns to Greater Victoria with 'beer passport' event
The Greater Victoria Ale Trail has returned to B.C.'s capital and beyond.
Throughout the month of May, anyone who buys a beer, non-alcoholic drink, food or merchandise from a participating brewery, cidery or pub can pick up a "tasting passport" and get it stamped.
Participants who collect six stamps are then entered into a draw, with the grand prize being a "beer-themed" two night vacation in Kelowna.
Other prizes include gift cards and merchandise from local breweries, as well as tours and tastings hosted by local businesses.
For the first time ever, the Greater Victoria Ale Trail also includes three breweries in Sooke and two on the Southern Gulf Islands, on Salt Spring Island and Mayne Island, "to encourage folks to venture out and experience neighbouring breweries."
Anyone who visits one of these breweries can pick up a bonus stamp for their passport.
Multiple passports can be filled out for multiple entries into the competition. The passports can be submitted at any participating brewery.
The 23 breweries participating in this year's ale trail are:
Greater Victoria
- 4 Mile Brewpub
- Beacon Brewing
- Category 12 Brewing
- CRAFT Victoria Harbour
- Driftwood Brewery
- Herald Street Brew Works
- Howl Brewing
- Hoyne Brewing
- Île Sauvage Brewing
- Junction Orchard & Cidery
- Lighthouse Brewing
- Mile Zero Brewing
- Phillips Brewing
- Small Gods Brewing
- Spinnakers Gastro Brewpub
- Twa Dogs Brewery
- Vancouver Island Brewing
- Whistle Buoy Brewing
Sooke and the Southern Gulf Islands
- Bad Dog Brewing
- Sooke Brewing
- Sooke Oceanside Brewery
- Mayne Island Brewing
- Salt Spring Brewing
The event runs from May 1 to May 31.