B.C. allows private cannabis shops to sell books, merch

Anyone looking to pick up a T-shirt, book, or piece of artwork at their favourite cannabis shop can now do so, after a decision by the B.C. government.

On Friday, the province announced that private retailers can begin selling cannabis-themed items, such as clothing, books about marijuana, or "artwork featuring cannabis motifs."

"Many of our customers have a strong interest in peripheral items related to cannabis culture, like clothing," said Jaclynn Pehota, executive director of the Association of Canadian Cannabis Retailers in a release Friday.

"We welcome the freedom to meet this demand and provide our customers with more of a one-stop shopping experience," she said.

Edible items that do not contain cannabis, such as snacks, drinks, tobacco or liquor are still restricted from sale at cannabis stores.

The province says some restrictions are still in place when it comes to merchandise sales. Cannabis store merchandise cannot include the following branding:

• Depict a real or fictional person, animal or character, or include a testimonial or endorsement.

• Sell items that are typically associated with, or could reasonably appeal to, minors – such as children’s clothing.

• Associate cannabis with a lifestyle that may include glamour, recreation, excitement, vitality, risk or daring.

The province says it approved the sale of cannabis-themed items after consulting with industry stakeholders, the federal government, and the province's own standards on public health and potential effects on minors.