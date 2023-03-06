B.C. announces $100M investment in watershed protection

The B.C. government is investing $100 million in maintaining the health of the province’s watersheds.

Monday’s funding announcement at the B.C. legislature coincided with the launch of an engagement process to co-develop with First Nations a watershed security strategy intentions paper.

The government says there is a need to protect watersheds as the pressures of climate change threaten access to clean water for future generations.

"B.C.'s watersheds are the lifeblood of this province, and for too long, not enough has been done to protect them," said Nathan Cullen, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship.

"This $100-million investment and our ongoing work with First Nations on co-developing a watershed security strategy will inspire philanthropists and other partners to help grow the fund and ensure we have healthy ecosystems and communities today and for our children's children."

The watershed security strategy paper will outline potential priorities for government. Possible initiatives include strengthening existing water data and the tools used to monitor demand and supply, and enhancing local watershed governance.

"Co-developing the watershed security strategy and fund with First Nations, supported by the First Nations Fisheries Council of B.C., signals an important shift,” said Cowichan Tribes Chief Lydia Hwitsum, co-chair of the B.C.-First Nations Water Table

“This brings the opportunity for watershed governance that values, honours and upholds the natural world we all mutually rely on."

Public engagement on the intentions paper has begun. The next steps will include collaboration with Indigenous communities over the summer and the expected launch of the strategy and funding later this year or early in 2024.