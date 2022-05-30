B.C. announces $225K in funding for bees and beekeepers

The B.C. government has earmarked another $225,000 to support local bees and beekeepers over the next three years.

Beekeepers can apply for the funding through the province's "Bee BC" program online.

The program launched in 2018 and has so far helped 90 community-led projects, according to the province.

Some of those projects last year included funding for farmers to add pollinating plants to their properties, the acquisition of thermal cameras for beekeepers so they can examine the inner-workings of their hives in a non-invasive way, and funding for educational tours and pamphlets.

"Honey bees and pollinators may be tiny but they contribute so much to our food supply, our ecosystem and our daily lives," said B.C. Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham in a statement Sunday.

According to the province, bees and other pollinators contributed approximately $250 million to $300 million to B.C.'s economy through the food system each year.

The province began accepting applications for the next round of Bee BC funding on Monday.

Heather Higo, president of the BC Honey Producers Association, says the funding will help reduce bee loses in the province.

"This translates into better food security for British Columbians, through improved food systems and gives beekeepers access to important tools and support in their continued efforts to keep bees safe," she said.