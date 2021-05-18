B.C. announces $50M for major tourism attractions and bus operators

The B.C. government has earmarked up to $50 million to support tourism landmarks across the province during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province says it is unrolling a new "major anchor attractions program," which will direct grants towards major tourism attractions and the bus operators that bring them there.

Tourism companies in urban areas that see at least 75,000 visitors per year are eligible for up to $1 million in funding.

Meanwhile, tourism attractions in rural areas that see at least 15,000 visitors per year can apply for up to $500,000.

Applications for the grants are open today, May 18, until June 7. The province expects that the funds will be sent to approved tourism businesses in July 2021.

"All signs are pointing to positive days ahead this summer," said B.C. Premier John Horgan.

Horgan noted that right now, British Columbians must buckle down and follow health orders, but at the same time the province is preparing to reopen when it is safe to do so.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.