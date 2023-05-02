B.C. anti-gang unit seizes drugs, guns, $70K cash over 4 months

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) says it has seized tens of thousands of dollars and two kilograms of illicit drugs – as well as guns and ammunition – through investigations across B.C. this year.

The CFSEU-BC says it worked with police in Vancouver, Victoria, Nanaimo, Langley, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Campbell River and Prince George for a multi-week initiative targeting organized crime activity in the first quarter of 2023.

"Working with our partners in the Lower Mainland, Island, and North regions, uniform-based gang patrols were deployed to high-risk places at key times in order to disrupt firearm violence and interdict illegal weapons and commodities," said the CFSEU-BC in a release Tuesday.

In total, the special enforcement unit worked on 260 investigations across the province, seizing approximately $70,000 in cash, two kilograms of illicit drugs, two vehicles related to ongoing investigations and approximately $80,000 in stolen property.

The CFSEU-BC also impounded 11 vehicles related to current investigations, seized five firearms, various ammunition, body armour and 80 other weapons, such as knives, brass knuckles, Tasers, an axe and bear spray.

The investigations also resulted in a "number of arrests" and intelligence on gang activity in the province, according to police.

"The B.C. RCMP is committed to working closely with CFSEU-BC and other policing partners to combat organized crime in our province," said Supt. Jim Elliott, acting deputy criminal operations officer for the B.C. RCMP.

"This joint operation is a perfect example of how collaboration can lead to significant disruptions to organized crime groups."

Police say the CFSEU-BC’s Uniform Gang Enforcement Team will also be travelling across the province "engaging with gang and high risk behaviour individuals that threaten public safety" this summer.