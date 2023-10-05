B.C. bank robber who fled with more than $42K in cash sentenced to 4 years in prison

A man who held up a bank in B.C. and fled with more than $40,000 in cash has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Alan Stuart Metcalfe pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and was sentenced in Kelowna in August. The judge's decision in the case was posted online Wednesday, shedding some light on what unfolded just over three years ago.

There were 13 people in the bank on July 31, 2020, when Metcalfe entered, according to Justice Steven Wilson's decision.

"He had a handgun which he pointed in the direction of employees and advised, 'This is not a drill.' He was wearing a mask, sunglasses and a hoodie. He, with his arm outstretched and weapon in hand, told the employees he did not want to hurt them but just wanted the money," the sentencing decision says.

Approximately three minutes after Metcalfe entered the bank, he heard police sirens and made a run for it, the court heard.

"He fled on foot, running through various properties, discarding cap, pants, gloves and ultimately the cash, which was returned to the bank."

In total, the bag that was seized by police contained $42,980 in Canadian cash and US$603.

The decision does not indicate when Metcalfe was arrested. However, it does say the RCMP seized the discarded clothing along with a face mask and that DNA testing identified Metcalfe as the suspect. The weapon was also seized and was found to be an imitation firearm, the decision also noted.

Crown counsel and Metcalfe's defence lawyer jointly proposed a sentence of four years and the judge accepted their submissions.

Aggravating factors were Metcalfe's criminal record, which included convictions for a similar offence as a youth and two convictions for robbery as an adult.

In addition, the judge considered the impact on the people who were in the bank at the time and the apparent pre-meditation of the crime.

"This would have been a terrifying event for those other people who were simply going about their daily events in the bank," Wilson wrote.

"This was clearly a planned and deliberate robbery. He was wearing medical gloves and a mask and carrying an imitation firearm. This was not a spontaneous matter," the judge continued.

Metcalfe was 23 when he committed the robbery and was 26 when he was sentenced. His relatively young age and his attempts at rehabilitation were considered mitigating, as was his guilty plea.

Metcalfe was also given a lifetime firearms prohibition and required to submit a DNA sample.