Vancouver's Kevin K. Li, creator of "HBICtv: Ultra Rich Asian Girls," says he wants to break the "model minority stereotype" with his new docu-reality series "Agent Unbreakable."

The show will follow the ups and downs of the life of Richmond's controversial luxury real estate agent Layla Yang and her team of agents.

Yang made headlines in 2016 with accusations of threats and recently with the sale of a $20-million farmhouse in Richmond.

The trailer to the series starts off with Yang telling her team, "The only language you need to know is money."

Li told CTV News that people think Asians are supposed to be "good," respect family values, go to school, go to work.

"I'm here to push the envelope," he said, to challenge the lack of Asian representation in Canadian television.

"Streaming services have been killing it," said Li. "People are choosing to watch diverse shows like 'Bling Empire,' 'Always Be My Maybe,' 'Warrior' and 'Master of None,' all of which are contemporary shows with a large Asian cast."

Li said there's a reason why these shows are often in the top 10 on streaming platforms: "People are selectively looking for these diverse shows because they feel it has a different storyline."

"Agent Unbreakable" is currently in the preproduction stage. Li and co-producer Desmond Chen of Veyron Media have their eyes set on Asia for funding right now.

Veyron is also looking into broadcasting and streaming channels in Canada for distribution.

