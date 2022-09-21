B.C.-born piano prodigy donates prize money to various charities

A 12-year-old piano prodigy is proving her generosity is as great as her talent.

Audrey Sung has earned thousands of dollars from various prizes and instead of keeping it all to herself, she's decided to donate the money to inspire the next generation of musicians.

Sung, who was born in Vancouver and now lives in Hong Kong, is back in her hometown to donate her earnings.

"Piano is a major aspect of my life and it changed me a lot," Sung told CTV News. "I hope that the fund helps children learn more about music and gives more opportunities to them so they can master their musical skills."

She started playing piano at six years old, and just three years later, she was invited to play at the prestigious Carnegie Hall.

"I was nervous," she said. "I was really grateful I got a chance to play there."

Sung's played all around the world and over the last few years, she's earned $30,000 worth of prizes.

She's splitting the money equally three ways with Pacific Rim International Music & Education Society, the Royal Conservatory and I'm HIPpy, which helps kids living with hip disorders.

"I was amazed. This is almost unheard of to think of a 12-year-old, especially someone (with) Audrey's talent, so generous in donating this prize money that she's earned," said Stephen Chatman, a board member of PRIME Society.

Chatman said something like this is so rare, they haven't quite decided how to spend the money but it will likely go to supporting young musicians with their lessons or travel costs associated with competitions.

"I always thought that giving to people is better than receiving," Sung said.