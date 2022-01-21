B.C. bottle depots to begin accepting milk, plant-based beverage containers
British Columbia residents will soon be able to return their milk and plant-based beverage containers to the bottle depot for a 10-cent deposit refund.
The province says the change will come into effect on Feb. 1 and will help divert the plastic jugs and paper cartons from the landfill.
"Shifting milk containers to the deposit-refund system will capture the millions of additional plastic and fibre-based containers that were otherwise being thrown out, such as those from restaurants, schools and offices that did not have access to the residential recycling system," the Environment Ministry said in a statement Friday.
The 10-cent deposit for each container will be charged at the time of purchase and refunded at any Return-It depot in the province.
Residents are asked to rinse their beverage containers before returning them, rather than putting them in a residential blue box.
-
NCC looks for ways to extend skating season on the Rideau Canal each winterThe National Capital Commission is looking at whether so-called slush cannons or changing the depth of water in the Rideau Canal could extend the season on the world's largest skating rink.
-
Nearly 100 km of groomed trails await you in Ottawa this winterWinter is a big part of living in the capital, and Ottawa has a groomed winter trail network that’s nearly 100 kilometres.
-
Ramsey Lake skating path opens in Greater SudburyThe skating path on Ramsey Lake Skating Path opened for the season Friday.
-
Calgary's Caden Rogozinski thrilled after being drafted by Cavalry FCFour local soccer players hoped to hear their name called Thursday night in the Canadian Premier League U-Sports Draft but only one did.
-
'It feels like betrayal': Vulnerable families respond to COVID-19 changes as B.C.'s top doctor defends approachWhen the provincial health officer told British Columbians she was removing isolation requirements and testing for most of the population and compared managing COVID-19 in similar terms to the flu or common cold, many people were shocked and some instantly alarmed.
-
Number of Sturgeon Falls downtown murals continues to growWhen walking in downtown Sturgeon Falls, you might notice several paintings on the side of buildings.
-
Scarborough restaurant searches for customer in viral video who braved Monday's snowstormThe owner of a Scarborough restaurant is searching for a customer who braved the snowstorm on Monday, hoping to get food, only to be brought down to their knees because it was closed.
-
Outdoor rink at Nipissing University benefiting studentsWith gyms and recreations centres remaining closed, the outdoor rink at Nipissing University is a popular spot for students.
-
Family of Afghan refugees reunited in Vancouver after years of separationAbdul Bashir Hashimi is starting off 2022 with a full heart. After spending four years separated from his wife and children, they are by his side and settling into a new life in Canada.