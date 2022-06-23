B.C. braces for heat as Environment Canada issues special weather statements
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for most of British Columbia, with temperatures expected to rise to the low and mid-30s across the province this week.
It says warmer-than-average weather is expected to begin Friday and last until Tuesday.
Temperatures are expected to rise into the low to mid-30s in the Interior, low 30s in the Lower Mainland and Sea to Sky, and high 20s on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.
The province's Public Safety Ministry says in a statement that a heat warning is not in the forecast but residents should be prepared.
It is warning people to watch for symptoms including dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, confusion, headache, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst, and decreased urination.
The ministry says local authorities and First Nations are prepared to activate their heat plans, which may include setting up cooling centres, distributing bottled water and conducting wellness checks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2022.
-
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 24-26CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of June.
-
Ottawa police calling in RCMP support for Canada Day festivitiesOttawa police are calling in support from the RCMP for Canada Day festivities, as the service prepares for possible protests over Canada's birthday.
-
UCP leadership candidates explain stances on provincial police force, Alberta Sovereignty ActThree of the candidates running to be leader of the United Conservative Party believe Alberta should create its own provincial police force while others believe Albertans should be further consulted.
-
Alouettes hand Roughriders first loss of seasonThe Montreal Alouettes scored on the first play of Thursday's game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders en route to handing the Riders their first loss of the season.
-
North Bay police celebrate Pride Month with new ball cap and uniform patchesIf they choose to, North Bay police officers will be sporting new ball caps and Velcro patches on their uniforms for the rest of the month.
-
Huntsville crash sends two people to hospitalOPP in Huntsville are investigating after two vehicle crash sent two people to hospital on Thursday evening.
-
A great moment for basketball in the Forest City; Shaedon Sharpe drafted into the NBAThe Portland Trail Blazers selected Shaedon Sharpe with the seventh pick in the NBA draft on Thursday, taking a chance on a player who never suited up in college.
-
Music festivals, more late-night food and drink options part of Vancouver mayor's vision for improved nightlifeOn Thursday, Mayor Kennedy Stewart announced the launch of a new Office for Night Time Economy aimed at boosting Vancouver's nightlife.