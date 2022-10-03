B.C. breaks dozens of temperature records amid unseasonably dry conditions
British Columbia broke two dozen temperature records Sunday, marking the latest in a stretch of unseasonably warm days.
The latest broken records come after what Environment Canada is calling the warmest September on record for many parts of the province including Metro Vancouver.
“We should be switching to rainy season. However we haven't seen that so far this year,” Yimei Li of Environment Canada.
The following areas set a daily maximum temperature record on Oct. 2, according to preliminary data from Environment Canada:
- Abbotsford: New record of 27.5, old record of 27.0 set in 1993
- Agassiz: New record of 27.4, old record of 27.2 set in 1935
- Ashcroft: New record of 28.6, old record of 27.0 set in 1987
- Clearwater: New record of 26.1, old record of 25.0 set in 1923
- Clinton Area: New record of 25.0, old record of 23.3 set in 2020
- Comox: New record of 22.7, old record of 22.2 set in 1952
- Courtenay: New record of 22.7, old record of 22.2 set in 1952
- Esquimalt: New record of 25.3, old record of 25.0 set in 1935
- Gibsons: New record of 23.7, old record of 22.2 set in 1962
- Gonzales Point: New record of 25.3, old record of 25.0 set in 1935
- Kelowna: New record of 25.9, old record of 25.6 set in 1932
- Lytton: New record of 28.1, old record of 27.8 set in 1963
- Malahat: New record of 24.8, old record of 22.0 set in 1987
- Nakusp: New record of 21.4, old record of 20.9 set in 2003
- Pitt Meadows: New record of 27.5, old record of 26.4 set in 1993
- Port Alberni: New record of 29.3, old record of 27.0 set in 1993
- Sechelt: New record of 23.7, old record of 22.2 set in 2020
- Squamish: New record of 27.0, old record of 26.0 set in 1988
- Tatlayoko Lake: New record of 26.6, old record of 26.0 set in 1993
- Vernon: New record of 25.3, old record of 24.4 set in 1904
- Victoria: New record of 23.5, old record of 22.5 set in 1993
- Victoria Harbour: New record of 25.3, old record of 25.0 set in 1935
- Victoria Hartland: New record of 25.3, old record of 25.0 set in 1935
- Victoria University: New record of 25.3, old record of 25.0 set in 1935
Environment Canada is expected to release its monthly climate summary for September on Monday, but preliminary results show many parts of B.C. saw unseasonably hot, dry weather.
“Based on climate stats. It’s been for several places like Victoria, Abbotsford it has been the driest," Yi said. "And then for temperature records, Vancouver, Victoria, Abbotsford, including some other places in B.C. it's going be the warmest September in history."
