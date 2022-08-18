B.C. breaks temperature records amid brief heat wave

Wednesday’s heat wave, which gripped much of southern British Columbia, broke a number of temperature records in the province.

Environment Canada issued a number of heat warnings this week, with the mercury expected to soar again Thursday.

“A strong ridge of high pressure is bringing a short lived heat wave to British Columbia,” said Environment Canada in an advisory.

The following areas set daily maximum temperature records Wednesday.

Comox:

New record: 31.6 C

Previous record set in 1977: 30.4 C

Courtney:

New record: 31.6 C

Previous record set in 1977: 30.4 C

Gibsons:

New record: 31.1 C

Previous record set in 2012: 30.9 C

Lillooet:

New record: 38.2 C

Previous record set in 1977: 37.8 C

Pemberton:

New record: 37.0 C

Previous record set in 1977: 36.1 C

Sechelt:

New record: 31.1 C

Previous record set in 2012: 30.9 C

The hot weather will continue through Thursday.

Experts say the hottest time of the day will be late afternoon to early evening.

Many beaches, lakes and spray parks around Metro Vancouver were busy with families trying to beat the heat Thursday morning.

That included Sasamat Lake in Port Moody.

“We're gonna stay here at the beach until it gets too hot. I think we're not gonna stay too long,” said Susanne Carlson, a mom from Coquitlam, as her kids played in the water.

“'I’m happy with like, 20-something degrees. So when it gets into the 30s I'm not super happy,” she said with a laugh.

Carlson and her friend Sabine Ciochetti said their priority was keeping their children out of the heat.

“Just a little more careful, particularly with the kids just making sure they stay cool and hydrated and stuff like that,” said Ciochetti.

“We're here for the beach because it's going to be hot so the house was too warm. Spend time in the water,” Ciochetti told CTV News.

Health officials are warning that extreme heat can negatively affect anyone.

However, the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

“Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions,” wrote Environment Canada.

During an earlier heat wave this summer, 16 British Columbians died from heat exposure so far this summer.

However, temperatures have not reached the highs seen during last year’s heat dome that led to more than 600 deaths.

“For the Lower Mainland, this is our third hot spell of the year and we've seen the heat warning criteria triggered,” said Bobby Sekhon, a Meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Temperatures are expected to moderate on Friday.

“But next week, we will see a gradual rise in temperatures Thursday, Friday. That's where we're going to likely see our peak in temperatures next week," Sekhon said.

"Whether those temperatures are high enough to get the heat warning criteria remains to be seen, but certainly something we're going to be looking at."