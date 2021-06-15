B.C. breeder wins 2 awards at Westminster dog show

A B.C. breeder won big at this year's Westminster Kennel Club dog show taking home two top honours.

Woodside German Shepherds in Aldergrove was recognized for its breeding program.

B.C.-bred Arabella won the award for best of breed while Bella Jun claimed the prize for select female dog. Arabella also came in fourth place in the herding group.

While it's a milestone moment for the breeders, Jody Duin, spokesperson for Woodside German Shepherds, told CTV News Vancouver just being at the show was an accomplishment.

"Having the opportunity to go to Westminster is very prestigious and we feel very thankful and very blessed to have been able to go again this year," Duin said.

The Westminster dog show typically occurs in New York City in February, but the event was postponed until June and moved to an outdoor venue to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.