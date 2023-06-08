B.C. breweries win big at Canadian Brewing Awards

British Columbia’s beer game continues to pack a punch on the national stage, as breweries from across the province took home nearly four dozen awards at the Canadian Brewing Awards.

The winners were announced Saturday in Halifax, NS, with B.C. breweries grabbing gold medals in 16 categories.

Metro Vancouver beers had a strong showing. Downtown’s Powell Brewery took home two gold medals, one in the dark lager category for its “Dancing in the Dark” and another for “Party Time!! 10th Anniversary DIPA” an American-style imperial IPA.

In East Vancouver, Bomber Brewing won gold in the in the amber/red ale category for its “Georgie’s Best Dry Hopped ESB,” Parallel 49 took the top spot for its 10th Anniversary Brett Saison, a Belgian-style brett beer and 33 Acres Brewing Company won for “33 Acres of Euphoria,” a Belgian tripel.

Across the water on the North Shore, La Cerveceria Astilleros was at the top of the podium for its “El Valle Salado” salted lime lager in the spiced beer category.

Over in Langley, Smugglers Trail Castworks took gold for “Canoe Chase IPA” in the English-style IPA category, and Camp Beer Co. won for its “Lagerkoller Vienna Lager.”

And Richmond’s Monkey 9 Brewing Co. won for best German kolsch beer with its “Cosmic Kolsch.”

In total, B.C. breweries took home 45 gold, silver or bronze awards. The full list of B.C. winners follows below:

GOLD WINNERS: listed by brewery, category, product name

33 Acres Brewing Company, Belgian-Style Tripel, 33 Acres of Euphoria

Abandoned Rail Brewing Company, Porter, Bellhop Porter

A-FRAME Brewing Company, European Style Amber to Dark Lager, Arctic Lake Czech Dark Lager

Bomber Brewing, North American Style Amber/Red Ale, Georgie's Best Dry Hopped ESB

Camp Beer Co., Kellerbier/Zwickelbier, Lagerkoller Vienna Lager

Dog Mountain Brewing, Belgian-Style Dubbel Or Quadrupel, Friar Belgian Quad

Fernie Brewing Company, Irish And Scotch Ales, Ridgewalk Red Ale

Grey Fox Brewing, Gluten Free Beer, Grey Fox Quick Witted

Hoyne Brewing Company, Dry Stout, Finnegans Irish stout

La Cerveceria Astilleros. Herb and Spice Beer, El Valle Salado Salted Lime Lager

Monkey 9 Brewing Pub Corp., German Kolsch Style. Cosmic Kolsch

Parallel 49 Brewing, Belgian-Style Brett Beer, 10th Anniversary Brett Saison

Powell Street Craft Brewery, North American Style Amber/Dark Lager, Dancing In the Dark Lager

Powell Street Craft Brewery. American Style Imperial India Pale Ale, Party Time!! 10th Anniversary DIPA

Small Gods Brewing Co., Session Ale, Promised Land

Smugglers Trail Caskworks, English Style India Pale Ale, Canoe Chase IPA

SILVER WINNERS

A-FRAME Brewing Company, Herb and Spice Beer, Cup Lake Lemon Earl Grey Sour

Barnside Brewing Co., Barley Wine-Style Ale Batch, 200 Estate Barleywine

Boardwalk Brewing, Honey/Maple/Alternative Sugar Lager or Ale, Cotton Candy

Dageraad Brewing, Belgian Style Abbey Ale/Pale Ale, Burnabarian

Dead Frog Brewery, Imperial Stout, Commander 2019 Reserve

Electric Bicycle, American-style Sour Ale, Atomic Jam

Fisher Peak Brewing Company, English Bitters, Soggy Otter Brown Ale

Four Winds Brewing Co., North American Style Pale Ale, Four Winds Pale Ale

Moon Under Water Brewery, Kellerbier/Zwickelbier, Potts Pils

Mt. Begbie Brewing Company Ltd., North American Style Premium Lager, Revelstoke Lager

Mt. Begbie Brewing Company Ltd., Brown Ale, Tall Timber

North Point Brewing Company, Sweet Stout or Cream Stout, Cereal Milk Chocolate Stout

Parallel 49 Brewing, Wheat Beer - North American Style, Jerkface 9000

Small Gods Brewing Co., European Style Lager (Pilsner), Neverending

Twin City Brewing Company, German-Style Sour Ale, Obscura Berliner-Style Weisse w/ Plum

Ucluelet Brewing Company, Porter, St. Aiden's Porter

Whistle Buoy Brewing Co., Historic/Regional Beers, Garden City Fieldberry

BRONZE WINNERS

Ace Brewing Co., Specialty IPA, Cold IPA

Field House Brewing Co., Flavoured Stout/Porter, Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout with Raspberries

Four Winds Brewing Co., American Style India Pale, Ale Greg

Four Winds Brewing Co., Session Ale, La Maison

Ile Sauvage Brewing Co., Fruit Beer Or Field Beer, Raspberry Sour

Persephone Brewing Company, English Style Pale Ale, Goddess Golden Ale

Riot Brewing Co., Kellerbier/Zwickelbier, Lipslide Lager

Sooke Oceanside Brewery, Bock - Traditional German Style, Graveyard of the Pacific

Steamworks Brewing Co, Light (Calorie-Reduced) Lager, Lions Gate Light

Twin City Brewing Company, Experimental Beer, Bottlecap Cherry Cola Sour

Twin City Brewing Company, Belgian-Style Dubbel Or Quadrupel, Nocturne Belgian-style Quadrupel

Twin City Brewing Company, American-style Sour Ale, Unicycle Sour IPA w/ El Dorado