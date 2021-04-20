B.C. budget: Province to table 2021 fiscal plan amid 3rd wave of COVID-19 pandemic

The B.C. government is set to table the budget today that's expected to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and more.

Finance Minister Selina Robinson has said in a recent interview that the budget will lay the groundwork for future prosperity.

Robinson released a fiscal update last December that said the impact of the pandemic on B..C's economy was uncertain, and forecast a deficit for this fiscal year nearing $14 billion.

This is Robinson's first budget since the former housing minister was appointed finance minister last November.