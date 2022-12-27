B.C. bus crash: Highway was maintained 'within the specifications,' minister says

The stretch of highway where four people were killed in a bus crash on Christmas Eve was maintained to provincial standards, B.C.'s transportation minister said Tuesday.

Rob Fleming told reporters that contractors were out in full force plowing, salting and sanding the Okanagan Connector ahead of Saturday's fatal accident, which also left dozens of people hospitalized and prompted a "Code Orange" in the province's Southern Interior.

Fleming acknowledged crews struggled to keep up with changing road conditions, but said they did a "great job" of maintaining the route overall.

"The winter conditions on Highway 97C on Saturday were not unusual for late December, or for high mountain passes," the minister said at a news conference.

"Road conditions observed at the crash site immediately following the incident were within the specifications set by the ministry for winter road maintenance."

Fleming also acknowledged there was compact snow and slush on the route, but stopped short of describing the highway as icy – unlike the RCMP, which has suggested ice was likely a factor in the crash.

There was a travel advisory on the Okanagan Connector at the time, but the route remained open. The day before, the province closed down two major bridges connecting the Lower Mainland over concerns about ice falling from cables onto vehicles.

Fleming said highway closures are determined based on a number of factors, including updates on road conditions that are provided by contractors throughout the day. The province also takes into account precipitation data and other information from weather stations in the area.

A station near the crash site indicated there was "low precipitation" for most of Saturday, Fleming said.

The minister encouraged the public to await the findings of concurrent investigations by the RCMP and the province's Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement team before drawing any conclusions about the accident.

"There's a lot of questions that people want answers to, myself included. We don't have those answers today. We must let investigators do their work and report out on anything that may have contributed to such a devastating, tragic occurrence," Fleming said.

Part of the province's investigation will be focused on the condition of the bus, including the brakes, tires and light systems. Ebus, the company involved in the accident, has said it is cooperating with investigators.

B.C. Highway Patrol, a division of the RCMP, provided its own crash update Tuesday, releasing more details on the circumstances of tragedy.

"The Ebus went off road left, crossed the median and flipped onto its passenger side coming to rest in the eastbound lanes," the RCMP said in a statement. "Passersby and local residents provided assistance by allowing passengers to warm up in their vehicles and provide blankets while emergency services arrived."

Authorities also confirmed the vehicle was equipped with seatbelts, but said most of the passengers were not wearing them.

Police now believe there were 46 people on board, including the driver, but said they are still working to verify that number. Ebus previously told CTV News there were 42 passengers and one driver on the vehicle.

The RCMP described the conditions along Highway 97C at the time as fluid, and said they were transitioning from clear and wet to "frozen with ice and snow" as the sun was setting. Like Fleming, the B.C. Highway Patrol stressed that the crash remains under investigation.

During his news conference, the transportation minister repeatedly thanked the emergency crews and health workers who answered the call on Saturday, abandoning their own holiday plans to deal with the aftermath of the accident.

"It was an extraordinary effort that speaks to the selfless work of our responders, nurses and doctors who dropped everything on Christmas Eve to provide care to the victims of this devastating accident," Fleming said.