B.C. bus driver retiring after winning massive $18.7M Lotto 6/49 jackpot

The winner of last week's massive $18.7 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot has been identified as a soon-to-be-retired bus driver from B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

Surrey resident Nang Trinh matched all six numbers in the April 6 draw, and collected his oversized ceremonial cheque from the B.C. Lottery Corporation's Vancouver office on Tuesday.

Trinh said he was surrounded by family when he discovered he'd won.

"My brother, my dad, my sister-in-law – and everyone was jumping," he told reporters.

Trinh said he plans to use his fortune to retire early, then spend more time with his children and on the tennis courts. He also hopes to do more travelling, with his first stops likely in China and Japan.

"I will help out the family and then buy my own place and then invest the rest of the money and start travelling," he said.

"Can't wait. Dream came true, so life is good."

Last month, another B.C. couple took home a $6 million Lotto 6/49 prize after playing the same numbers for more than three decades.

Most lottery players never see that kind of luck, of course – the odds of matching every number on a 6/49 ticket, without using the bonus, are an infinitesimal one in 13,983,816, according to the BCLC.