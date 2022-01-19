B.C. businesses closed because of COVID-19 orders can now get up to $20,000 in relief

A relief grant meant to ease the financial burden of B.C. businesses closed by public health order has doubled.

On Tuesday, B.C.'s top health officials announced most public health orders are renewed until at least Feb. 16, when they'll be reviewed again.

Bars, nightclubs and lounges not serving full meals must stay closed under the restrictions. Gyms, however, are permitted to reopen starting Thursday with new precautions.

Initially, the relief grant offered businesses impacted by the health orders – including venues that had to close because of event cancellations – up to $10,000. Now, they can get up to $20,000.

"It’s fair to say that the Omicron variant has created new challenges for all of us, but our government's commitment to support people and businesses through this latest COVID-19 wave is unwavering," said Ravi Kahlon, B.C.'s jobs minister, in a news release.

Only businesses with extended closures can get a larger grant. In other words, gyms are only eligible for the original grant of up to $10,000. Businesses that already applied for a grant don't need to reapply.

The grants can be used to pay for rent, employee wages, insurance, maintenance and utilities.

Any business that refused to follow public health orders and stayed open aren't eligible.

"While we are encouraged to see that many fitness activities will now be able to take place in a safe, controlled environment, we know there are still sectors directly impacted by these public health measures," Kahlon said.

"Our government will continue to support these businesses, as we have in the past. Together, we can move closer to putting this pandemic behind us."

Initially, the program was expected to cost $10 million, but with the extension, it'll cost an additional $4 million.