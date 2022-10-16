B.C. campers rescued by helicopter after eating poisonous mushrooms

Two people camping on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast had to be rescued by helicopter after accidentally eating poisonous mushrooms, according to search and rescue volunteers.

North Shore Rescue, in a social media post, said a call came in around 5 p.m. Saturday requesting help in Powell River after the pair went into "medical distress" after consuming what they thought were "regular mushrooms that they added to their dinner."

A Talon helicopter was sent in to do a hoist extraction and, according to North Shore Rescue, the two people were then handed over to paramedics.

"Subjects are recovering well," the post added.

The Vancouver Mycological Society warns it can be very difficult to differentiate between edible and toxic mushrooms.

"There are no simple or general rules for telling poisonous mushrooms from edible ones," the organization says.

"Poisonous mushrooms are all different; no particular colour, texture, odour or taste is a sure sign that mushrooms are either safe or dangerous."

When it comes to symptoms of having consumed a toxic mushroom, the society says the longer it takes for symptoms to develop, the worse the outlook.

"Deadly mushrooms often take six to 36 hours, or even several days or weeks, before the first symptoms appear. By this time, toxins are completely absorbed and treatment is very difficult. Severe damage occurs to organs such as the liver and kidneys, and death is possible," the website says.

"When sickness begins just a few minutes or within a couple hours after eating mushrooms, the outlook is usually fairly positive, though often still very unpleasant for the sufferer. Many mushrooms cause rapid-onset gastrointestinal irritation that resolves within a short time. Vomiting and diarrhea often expel unabsorbed toxins, and after replacement of lost fluids and with rest, recovery is usually complete."

The best way to prevent poisoning, the society says, is to only eat mushrooms that have been definitively identified as edible and non-toxic.