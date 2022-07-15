B.C. caregiver found guilty in death of woman with Down syndrome

A caregiver from Port Coquitlam, B.C., who was charged in connection with the 2018 death of a B.C. woman with Down syndrome has been found guilty of one of the two charges against her.

Astrid Dahl's verdict was read Friday at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, where she was convicted of failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Dahl was found not guilty of criminal negligence causing death.

The court heard the victim, 54-year-old Florence Girard, died of starvation and malnutrition – weighing approximately 50 lbs. when she died. Her body was found in Dahl's home, where Girard spent years living in her care.

Sharon Bursey, Girard’s sister, expressed disappointment in the not guilty verdict for the more severe charge of criminal negligence.

“I’m shocked. This isn’t right,” said Bursey, fighting back tears outside court. “She kept my sister from me. She wouldn’t answer any of my phone calls. She would never return a call. It’s disgusting.”

The Crown alleged that over time, Dahl had stopped taking Girard to the doctor or dentist, or renewing her prescriptions, leading her health to decline to the point that she could no longer eat properly.

Testifying in her own defence, Dahl told the court Girard didn't like going to appointments, and would "go into a fit of rage” if pressed.

“Flo was very vocal when she didn’t want something and she didn’t like something," she said.

But prosecutor Jay Fogel contended it was the caregiver's duty to ensure Girard had proper treatment, pointing to evidence the woman had been losing weight for months leading up to her death.

“It may have been unpleasant, even uncomfortable to have Ms. Girard seen by medical professionals at any point in 2018, as she was wasting away, but that was what it was Ms. Dahl’s duty to provide," Fogel said.

Two witnesses who worked at Kinsight Community Society, the non-profit that oversaw Girard's homecare, testified Dahl had never mentioned any issues taking her to medical appointments.

The judge agreed with the Crown, reading aloud in his verdict that evidence showed Dahl was aware Girard required medical attention yet chose not to provide or seek out ample care.

However, the judge said Dahl’s role in Girard’s death did not justify criminal negligence.

Bursey stills believes someone needs to be held accountable for her sister’s death, calling for systemic change and more oversight.

“What’s she’s done is tragic, and everything has to change,” said Bursey.

A date for sentencing is expected to be announced July 21.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber