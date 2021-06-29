B.C. casinos and nightclubs to reopen on Canada Day

Casinos and nightclubs in British Columbia have been given the green light to reopen on July 1, when B.C. officially enters Step 3 of its restart plan.

Limits on capacity and what activities can take place in the two industries were outlined by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Premier John Horgan on Tuesday afternoon.

Dancing will not be allowed at nightclubs during Step 3, though tables of up to 10 people are permitted. People are not allowed to mix and mingle between tables, according to health officials, as is the current rule for restaurants as well.

Restaurants, bars, and pubs, however, have been allowed to increase their table limits depending on the size of the building, and normal hours for liquor service have been restarted.

Similarly, casinos are allowed to reopen in B.C., but at a reduced maximum capacity. Only 50 per cent of gaming stations can be open at one time, according to the province.

Still, any reopening announcement is welcome news for the casino industry, which has been among the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Casinos have been closed for nearly 16 months in B.C., since March 16, 2020.

The BC Lottery Corporation now says it's excited to welcome guests back into its casinos, and adds that safety is top of mind.

"As gambling facilities across B.C. prepare to welcome guests back on July 1, the health and safety of our players, employees and communities are our top priority," said Lynda Cavanaugh, interim president and CEO of the BCLC in a release Tuesday.

"Together with our casino service providers and thousands of industry employees, we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to provide an exceptional entertainment experience for our players when they’re ready to return," she said.

A further look at Step 3 of B.C.'s reopening plan, including which restrictions will be lifted beginning Thursday, can be found here.