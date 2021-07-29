B.C. community told to watch for trespassers 'hanging around their horses' after animal's tail cut off
People living in a small community outside Kamloops, B.C., have been told to watch for suspicious trespassers after someone snuck onto a rural property and stole a horse's tail.
Kamloops RCMP said the intruder cut the animal's tail off sometime overnight on July 5 at a property in Monte Creek, located about halfway between Kamloops and Chase.
Authorities haven't determined who's responsible or confirmed the motive, though they noted that horse hair is sometimes used in crafts.
On Thursday, Kamloops RCMP issued a news release urging residents to be "on the lookout for anyone suspicious hanging around their horses."
Cpl. Cory Lepine of the Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP's Livestock Section described the incident as "really disheartening."
"Unfortunately, this is not the first time we have heard of something like this happening in the province," Lepine said in the news release.
Authorities asked anyone with information on the July 5 incident or any similar incident that hasn't yet been reported to contact the RCMP at 250-314-1800 and reference file number 2021-23068.
