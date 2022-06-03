B.C. company launches portable smartphone charging kiosks across province

A B.C. company is hoping to give smartphone users a boost when they need it the most by setting up portable charging kiosks across the province.

It's called Electric Go, and unlike some other charging stations, it allows people to charge their phones while on the go rather than standing around at the kiosk.

Smartphone users just have to scan a QR code and then they can access a portable power bar that will charge their phone for as long as they need.

"There's been the wall mount type things that have come through over the past few years but what we do is pop out a physical phone charger for you and you're essentially on a rental until you turn it back in," operations manager Ross Pearson told CTV News Vancouver.

"We charge an authorization fee of $10, which is returned as soon as you return the bank," Pearson added. "Then it's 75 cents per every 30 minutes for a maximum of $6 a day."

Pearson said the charging banks have three ports and are compatible with all smartphones.

The company is rolling out more than 120 of the smartphone charging kiosks at various locations in B.C., nearly 80 of which are located across Metro Vancouver, including at SkyTrain stations, Rogers Arena and University of British Columbia.

"They're all over...all kinds of bars and nightclubs, they're at Steamworks and The Roxy," Pearson said.

Pearson said they also have some charging kiosks set up in Victoria.