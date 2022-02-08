B.C. conservation office investigating report of eagle shot from boat in Saanich Inlet

British Columbia conservation officers are investigating a report that someone shot an eagle from a boat in the Saanich Inlet over the weekend.

Video of the alleged incident was posted online on Saturday. The person who posted the video says they started filming the boat, approximately 500 metres from shore, after they saw and heard someone on board fire two gunshots at something in the water.

"I started filming, and they circled what appears to be an eagle in the water and took another gunshot from the boat," wrote Reddit user peteyhadnohead.

"Two eagles flew away at the same time," the poster said. "You can see a large wing rise from the water after the third shot."

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service confirms it has launched an investigation into the reported shooting.

In a statement to CTV News on Monday, the office said it does not know the identity of the people involved or whether it was an eagle that was shot or some other species of bird.

"It is an offence to discharge a firearm while a vessel is under power," the conservation office said. "If anyone has information that would assist the COS [Conservation Officer Service], please contact the RAPP [Report All Poachers and Polluters] line at 1-877-952-7277."