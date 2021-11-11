B.C. conservation officers looking for hunters who killed 3 female mule deer

Conservation officers in Castlegar are searching for the person – or people – who shot and killed three female mule deer, likely within the past two weeks.

An online post by the Conservation Officer Service says all three does were found in a clearcut about 21 kilometres up a forest service road west of Castlegar, near the Paulson Summit.

Nothing had been removed from any of the deer and the service says an investigation is underway because there is no open season for mule deer in the West Kootenay.

A similar investigation after a moose was illegally shot near Fort Nelson in September led officers to the Lower Mainland last month where nearly 140 kilograms of cut and wrapped moose meat was seized and charges are pending.