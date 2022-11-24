B.C. consulting gig workers on new precarious-work strategy

Gig workers across B.C.’s Lower Mainland are being offered seats at the table, as the province looks to support employees with precarious work.

The Labour Ministry is inviting ride-hailing and food-delivery workers to take part in a series of roundtable discussions between Nov. 28 and Dec. 1., according to a statement released Thursday.

The discussions are part of the government’s province-wide strategy to ensure that appropriate employment standards are in place for gig work, which B.C. defines as “income-earning activity outside of standard, long-term employer-employee relationships.”

Adam Walker, the parliamentary secretary for the new economy, is leading the province-wide precarious-work strategy and says the government has already heard from platforms operating in B.C.

“The platforms have told us that they have a model they feel works well for providing these services,” said Walker, adding that he knows British Columbians enjoy the benefits of app-based workers too.

“But workplace safety is so important. We’ve heard from so many workers that have been injured on the job, that don’t have wage protection, that don’t have coverage for their health expenses,” he added.

Approximately one in 10 Canadians, or 1.7 million people were gig workers in 2016, according to the latest federal data. Those numbers were recorded prior to a food delivery service boom during the pandemic, and before ride-hailing services were available in B.C.

Burnaby resident Harley Rose, 44, has been a full-time food delivery driver for about a year, and tells CTV News he’ll absolutely participate in the roundtable discussions.

“We for sure need a better base rate, most are like three or four bucks,” said Rose, adding he thinks an eight dollar base rate would be more appropriate.

“Aside from pay, it’s all such a shade of gray. We definitely need some workplace safety, but from the other side, how do you tell your customers to sweep their walkway so it’s not slippery?” Rose asked.

He also takes issue with the fact that parent companies can offer deals or free delivery, with no concern for how that impacts worker tips. Additionally, some platforms allow customers to edit tips after a delivery has been completed, leading to a concept he calls “tip baiting.”

“Two-thirds of my income is based in tips and sometimes you end up losing money on those calls,” said Rose, who estimates his hourly wage sits at $18 after car expenses.

Walker says he’s heard from one worker in Victoria who is working 10 hour shifts, seven days a week, and filling his car with $100 gas every second day. All together, that worker makes $1,200 a week.

“That is not good enough,” Walker said.

On top of the roundtable discussions, a survey is available online for gig workers to share their experience through. Walker is confident a new and improved strategy will emerge in the new year.