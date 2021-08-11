B.C. contest winners camping their way across Canada for 40 days

The coolest summer job ever has just been announced – if you like camping.

Andrew Santos and Brodie Younger fall firmly into that camp.

“We love it,” Santos said from the couple’s campsite in Shawnigan Lake, B.C., on Tuesday morning.

The Vancouver couple won a contest on the website Hipcamp, giving them the summer job of camping across Canada.

“This summer we're travelling across Canada in 40 days and we're camping,” Santos said.

The couple will be paid $20,000 to camp every night all summer long, with all expenses paid.

Monday night was the first of 40 nights.

“We woke up to our air mattress flattened and we found a hole in it,” Younger said, laughing.

HipCamp is a kind of Airbnb for campers, where people with properties suitable for camping can post ads and charge a fee to allow campers to stay on their land.

Conny Rohr said she was happy to host the couple on her off-grid Maple Heart Ranch in Shawnigan Lake.

As part of the couple’s job, they will be documenting each stay along the way with pictures and video.