B.C. cop arrests drunk woman who won’t stop 'twerking while yelling obscenities': RCMP
A Mountie in the Kootenays took a woman to jail over the weekend after she blocked access to his cruiser – screaming at him while persistently "twerking," according to police.
The Trail RCMP, in its weekly round-up of noteworthy incidents, say the officer was called to a business Sunday evening for a report of a woman causing a disturbance by refusing to leave. Although the RCMP member got her to leave the establishment, "she declined to leave the area," according to authorities.
"When the officer attempted to return to his police vehicle, the woman blocked his path and began twerking while yelling obscenities at him. The officer warned the woman that her actions would result in her arrest; however, she remained committed to her course of action," the statement from Mounties continues.
The woman was then arrested for breach of the peace as well as for violating the province's liquor laws by being intoxicated in public. She was transported to jail where she remained until she sobered up.
Police did not indicate of their plan to recommend criminal charges.
