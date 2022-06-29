B.C. cop used position to pursue 'intimate relationships' while on duty, authorities say

Authorities have announced charges against a B.C. RCMP officer who allegedly used his position to pursue "intimate relationships with women," both on and off duty.

Seven counts of breach of trust and two counts of fraud were approved Wednesday against Cpl. Peter Leckie of the Surrey RCMP detachment.

Leckie's alleged misconduct took place over the course of almost seven years, from January 2014 to October 2020, and involved three different people, Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

The corporal is accused of using his position to "obtain information and contact members of the public" for the purposes of engaging in intimate relationships, according to the detachment.

"These are disturbing allegations," Asst. Comm. Brian Edwards, officer in charge of Surrey RCMP, said in a statement.

"Our Professional Standards Unit is committed to a thorough investigation and we urge anyone who may have additional information to reach out."

Leckie, who started working with the detachment in January 2010, is currently suspended with pay. Now that he has been criminally charged, authorities said they will "engage with the process to move towards suspension without pay."

The B.C. Prosecution Service said the charges were approved by an experienced Crown counsel with no connection to Leckie. No further details are expected to be released while the case is before the courts.

Surrey RCMP released a picture of Leckie Wednesday, and asked any witnesses to his alleged misconduct to call the Professional Standards Unit at 604-599-7887.