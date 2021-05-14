B.C. Coroners Service investigating after body of missing man found in Kamloops Lake

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating after the body of a man reported missing was located in Kamloops Lake.

Mounties appealed to the public on Wednesday for help finding a missing 21-year-old man who was last seen in the Kamloops area around 1 a.m.

Tk'emlups RCMP responded to a report of a body in Kamloops Lake near Frederick Road at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday.

"The deceased was confirmed as the missing person," said Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn, in a news release.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Tk'emlups RCMP Detachment at 250-314-8000.