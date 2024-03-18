B.C. could face another 'very challenging' wildfire season, officials say

The B.C. government is bracing for an early start to the 2024 wildfire season, with El Niño conditions expected to bring a warmer and drier spring than usual.

Crews responded to two new wildfires in the Okanagan over the weekend, and there are many other "holdover fires" from last season that have continued since the fall.

On Monday, with days left in winter, the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness urged British Columbians to begin preparing evacuation plans for a worst-case scenario.

"We all have busy lives but nothing is more important than you and your family's safety," Minister Bowinn Ma said at a news conference.

"I realize that this is earlier than you might typically do this, but that's because this upcoming season has the potential to be a tough one."

Ma encouraged families to make time over the coming weeks to prepare a grab-and-go kit, and to review what they would do in the event of an evacuation – including which friends or relatives they might be able to stay with during an emergency.

"Ensure you have insurance and review your home insurance policy to understand how to access coverage if you are evacuated and in need of accommodation," the minister added.

El Niño conditions are expected to fade during the spring, but could still contribute to below-average rainfall and above-average temperatures over the coming months, according to the province.

The forecast follows a months-long "precipitation deficit" recorded across most of B.C., which left the average provincial snowpack at 66 per cent of normal, as of a March 1 bulletin.

"The climate crisis is here and we are feeling the impacts of climate change. It is no secret that we did not accumulate the snowpack that we were hoping for in many parts of the province," Ma said.

"And while we all hope to get more rain in the months ahead, we are taking action now to prepare for what could be a very challenging season."

Officials noted the lack of snowpack brings a decreased flood risk in some communities, but cautioned there is also the potential for prolonged drought, as many areas experienced last summer.

In a statement, Nathan Cullen, the province's minister of water, land and resource stewardship, said the government has been taking steps to avoid the worst consequences of extended drought conditions.

"We have boosted community emergency grants, water infrastructure and supports for farmers and ranchers, and we will keep finding ways to support people, communities, businesses and wildlife in the face of drought," Cullen said.

Last year's wildfire season was the most destructive on record, burning more than 2.84-million hectares of land, along with hundreds of homes and other structures.

The fires also prompted evacuations that temporarily displaced tens of thousands of residents.

To prepare for this year, Premier David Eby ordered an Expert Task Force on Emergencies in October, and Ma said the team has been delivering recommendations in "real time" so they can be implemented before the 2024 season is underway.

Earlier on Monday, officials confirmed B.C. will be expanding the use of "enhanced technology" for predicting wildfire behaviour after testing it out in two regions in 2023.

The software uses weather models, topographical data and fuel maps along with real-time information from the field to forecast wildfire growth and movement.

The province is testing additional tools to bolster firefighting efforts, including "drones for aerial ignitions, infrared scanning for hazard assessments, and 5G technology for more sensor networks to monitor forest conditions," according to the Ministry of Forests.