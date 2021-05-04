B.C. couple back in court after allegedly chartering plane to get COVID-19 vaccine in Yukon

A high profile case is expected to return to a Whitehorse courtroom this afternoon, involving two B.C. residents who allegedly misrepresented themselves in order to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Yukon.

Rod Baker, the former CEO of Great Canadian Game, and his wife Ekaterina, each face two charges under Yukon's Civil Emergency Measures Act.

It's alleged the Bakers chartered a plane to the tiny community of Beaver Creek in January and claimed to be hospitality workers in the community in order to qualify for a community-wide vaccination clinic.

They were stopped at the airport as they tried to leave and Baker, who earned nearly $7 million from Great Canadian in 2019, resigned from the company a few days later.