B.C. couple ordered to return dog after vaccinating pet without owner’s consent during 'trial' adoption

A B.C. couple is being forced to part ways with a miniature Dachshund dog they’ve been caring for since last January, after its owner took issue with the pair’s decision to vaccinate the pup.

Lorraine and Michael Barner have been ordered to return Lilly the dog to Deborah Ferguson and pay her a total of $278.20, according to a ruling the Civil Resolution Tribunal posted online Monday.

While it is undisputed that Ferguson gave Lilly to the Barners on Jan. 24, 2022, the issue at the heart of the decision is whether the rehoming was meant to be temporary or permanent.

Tribunal member Andrea Ritchie disagreed with the Barners’ claim that Lily was gifed to them unconditionally, even though the parties were considering a permanent dog ownership change.

“The evidence shows that Ms. Ferguson was still trying to negotiate with Lilly’s original breeder whether Lilly could be rehomed given the terms of the breeding contract, which the Barners acknowledge,” wrote Ritchie.

Ferguson told the small claims tribunal that she and the Barners agreed to a six-week “trial period” of adoption to see if the couple’s home would be a long-term fit. According to the decision, Ferguson purchased Lilly jointly with her father, whose death prompted her to look into giving the dog away.

Ritchie does not specify what sort of relationship the parties had before they began negotiating rehoming options—only that it soured after the Barners decided to get Lilly vaccinated without Ferguson’s consent.

Since the law considers pets to be personal property, combined with the Barners’ failure to prove that Lilly was unconditionally given to them, Ritchie ruled that Ferguson is entitled to request the dog’s return.

She did not, however, agree with Ferguson’s claims for punitive damages totalling $5,000, as she says the Barners’ actions were not malicious or outrageous enough to merit that level of condemnation.

The Barners have been given 21 days from the date of the decision to return Lilly to Ferguson’s home, or at a “mutually agreed upon place and time” with at least three days’ written notice.

That’s the same timeline the couple faces to reimburse Ferguson $175 for tribunal fees and another $103.20 for “dispute-related expenses,” according to the decision.